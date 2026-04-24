Bangkok’s ‘shadowless’ noon arrives on April 27

Bangkok will experience its first sun-overhead phenomenon of 2026 on Monday (April 27), when the sun will appear directly above the capital at around 12.16pm.

During the event, people standing outdoors may appear almost “shadowless”, as their shadows will fall directly beneath their feet. The same effect can be seen with objects placed in open sunlight.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) said the phenomenon began in Thailand’s southernmost area, Betong district in Yala, on April 4, before gradually moving northwards across the country.

However, NARIT said the day may not necessarily be the hottest of the year. While the area receives strong direct sunlight, temperatures also depend on weather conditions such as cloud cover, rainfall, monsoon influence and accumulated heat in buildings, roads and concrete surfaces.

People are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, as high UV levels may affect health and skin.

Thailand experiences the sun-overhead phenomenon twice a year because the Earth’s axis is tilted by about 23.5 degrees, allowing areas in the tropics to receive direct overhead sunlight at certain times of the year.