Nation Poll: Chadchart leads while Bangkok councillor race tightens amid surge in independents

The “Nation Poll” has highlighted voter sentiment ahead of Bangkok’s upcoming elections, with findings suggesting strong support for incumbent Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt to return, while so-called “working candidates” (independent group) are gaining momentum in the race for Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) seats.
The survey was conducted under the official project titled “Voice of Bangkok 2026: Who should be elected as governor and Bangkok councillors for the future of the city”, aiming to reflect overall political preferences, local policy expectations, and voter attitudes across all 50 districts of Bangkok ahead of the forthcoming Bangkok Metropolitan Council and governor elections.
The study surveyed eligible voters across all 50 districts, with a total sample size of 8,322 respondents. Fieldwork was conducted between 13 and 16 June 2569 (2026). The methodology used a stratified four-stage random sampling approach, with 100% field-based data collection by volunteer survey teams. The results carry a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of ±2%.
In the first key finding, the “Working Team” (independent group) emerged as the strongest force in the Bangkok Metropolitan Council race, ranking first across the capital. The group fielded candidates in 33 out of 50 districts, while the People’s Party and the Democrat Party each contested all 50 districts.
When respondents were asked: “If an election were held today, who would you support as your Bangkok councillor?”, the results showed clear localised trust in non-party candidates.
The Working Team topped the poll with 21.59%, despite contesting fewer districts. It was narrowly followed by the People’s Party at 20.84%, which fielded candidates in all 50 districts.
Undecided voters or those without a preferred candidate accounted for 20.56%. The Democrat Party recorded 17.22%, while Pheu Thai–aligned candidates registered 6.90%. Independent and other local groups collectively made up around 12%, and “none of the above” stood at 0.77%.
The figures suggest the Working Team has built a strong and stable base of voter trust, positioning itself as a leading contender in the current political landscape.
On voter motivation, respondents were asked what most influences their choice of district councillor.
Clear results showed that on-the-ground performance and proven ability outweighed party affiliation.
“Work performance in the area” ranked first at 33.95%. This was followed by policy proposals addressing local issues (17.51%), regular presence and engagement in the community (16.93%), and personal credibility (15.50%).
By contrast, party affiliation was a decisive factor for only 5.37% of respondents.
The findings underline that sustained local work and visible results remain the most powerful factors shaping voter confidence.
When asked what issues they most want district councillors to prioritise, two major concerns emerged equally at the top.
Both social welfare for elderly people, children, persons with disabilities and community health services, and flood-related problems such as drainage systems, canals and waterlogging recorded 20.46% each.
Other priorities included road safety issues such as sidewalks, crossings and accident-prone areas at 17.88%, waste management and environmental cleanliness at 13.77%, and transparent district budget management alongside faster complaint resolution, also at 13.77%.
The results reflect strong public expectations for both improved quality-of-life services and more effective infrastructure management in the capital.
Respondents were also asked whether Bangkok councillors should belong to the same team as the Bangkok governor.
A plurality of 45.75% said it was not necessary, as long as the councillor is competent and effective in delivering local work.
A further 27.64% believed councillors should belong to the same team as the governor to ensure smoother coordination.
Meanwhile, 11.57% said it depends on the individual candidate rather than party affiliation, while only 7.61% preferred councillors from opposing teams as a check-and-balance mechanism.
Overall, the data suggests voters prioritise results and local effectiveness over party structure or political alignment.
In the final and most prominent section of the survey, respondents were asked who they would support if a Bangkok governor election were held today.
Chadchart Sittipunt retained a dominant lead, with 58.41% support across the city.
This was significantly ahead of undecided voters or those without a preferred candidate, who accounted for 17.21%.
Other contenders trailed by a wide margin, including Chaiwat Sathawornwichit at 8.46%, Mallika Boonmeeetrakul Mahasook at 7.99%, and Anucha Burapachaisri at 4.48%. All other candidates combined, including “none of the above”, made up around 3.44%.
The findings indicate that more than half of Bangkok voters remain firmly behind Chadchart Sittipunt for a return to City Hall leadership. However, when it comes to Bangkok councillor elections, the same voters appear to distribute their support across individuals rather than party lines, clearly distinguishing between the governor and local council roles.
The survey also identified a significant bloc of around 20% as swing voters, particularly concentrated in inner-city and suburban districts such as Dusit (64.71%), Nong Chok (55.00%) and Rat Burana (50.91%).
These voters are mostly working-age residents who do not strongly align with any political party and tend to make final decisions within 48 hours before voting.
This high level of uncertainty in the councillor race contrasts sharply with the governor race, where Chadchart’s lead is already decisive.
The uncertainty is driven by two main factors: voters are carefully filtering “capable local candidates”, with 33.95% prioritising performance and 45.75% focusing on individual ability. At the same time, they are still comparing policies that best address daily life concerns, particularly flood management and social welfare for vulnerable groups, both at 20.46%.
When combined, the 45.75% who prioritise individual capability and the 27.64% who prefer coordination with the governor show that 73.39% of respondents expect high-performing councillors capable of effective administration.