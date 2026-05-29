Bangkok governor race opens with three-way fight

The race for Bangkok governor has officially opened, setting up a closely watched contest between three major contenders who are all promising to turn the capital into a “city of opportunity”, but with sharply different political messages and policy routes.
The Bangkok local election commission opened registration for candidates in the Bangkok governor and Bangkok Metropolitan Council elections on May 28, launching a campaign season that will end with polling on Sunday, June 28.
The Election Commission has also confirmed that candidate registration runs from May 28 to June 1.
The election is being framed as a vote on the future of the capital, as Bangkok faces major urban challenges including the city economy, the cost of living, public transport, flooding, PM2.5 dust, inequality and the difficulty of managing a large city with a sizeable non-registered population.
At least 14 candidates from political parties and independent groups are expected to contest the governorship.
The main names drawing attention are Chadchart Sittipunt, the former Bangkok governor running as an independent; Chaiwat Sathawornwichit, or “Dr Joe”, from the People’s Party; and Anucha Burapachaisri from the Democrat Party.
Chadchart drew ballot number 9, Chaiwat number 10 and Anucha number 5 before all three moved quickly into campaign mode.
The most closely watched move came from Chadchart, who resigned from the governor’s post to run for a second term.
His team opened the campaign with a large LED display near the Chalerm Mahanakhon Expressway under the concept “Bangkok works” and the tagline “a city that creates opportunity, Team Chadchart creates hope”.
The campaign messages were designed to be modern and easy to share.
They included “Chadchart is ready to continue as governor”, “more than 250 policies”, “taking Bangkok soaring” and the playful Thai interjection “Aei!”, used to create an online talking point.
Chadchart has said the idea of “Bangkok works” means a city whose systems function efficiently for residents.
His campaign is also built around the message that all sides must help create a city of opportunity and hope.
His policies continue from the work of the past four years, focusing on structural urban problems such as traffic congestion, flooding, slow bureaucracy, PM2.5 air pollution, footpath improvements, green spaces and the use of digital technology to manage Bangkok as a data-driven city.
Chadchart is also stressing an administrative style of “not quarrelling with anyone”, while presenting himself as a candidate focused on creative work and cooperation with all sectors.
Another part of his message is the need to lift Bangkok’s competitiveness against global cities at a time of economic and technological change.
The People’s Party is fielding Chaiwat Sathawornwichit, widely known as “Dr Joe”, as its candidate for governor, along with candidates for all 50 Bangkok Metropolitan Council districts.
His campaign launch used an electric bus to underline the party’s message on a modern city and public transport.
Chaiwat has said this election is not only a contest between individuals, but a chance to push both a city agenda and district-level agenda to address long-running structural problems.
The People’s Party is campaigning under the concept of making Bangkok “easy”, with policies aimed at reducing living costs and expanding economic opportunity for city residents.
Its main themes include making it easier to provide for families, easier to trade, easier to travel and easier to live.
Under the family-income agenda, the party is promising to reduce the cost of living, raise incomes and support urban workers.
For small businesses, SMEs and street-level traders, it is proposing to cut red tape and make city administration less burdensome.
On transport, Chaiwat is pushing electric train fares based on distance, ranging from 8 to 45 baht, along with more seamless links between public transport systems.
The “easy life” platform focuses on using technology and digital tools to improve government services.
A key policy is “transparent Bangkok, AI catches corruption”.
The proposal would use artificial intelligence to monitor procurement, budget preparation and bidding processes within the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration from the start, with the aim of preventing systemic corruption.
The People’s Party is also trying to present Bangkok as both a digital city and a city of opportunity, using technology as a tool to improve urban management and reduce inequality.
Anucha offers ‘convenient, clean, comfortable’ Bangkok
The Democrat Party is running Anucha Burapachaisri for governor and fielding candidates in all 50 Bangkok Metropolitan Council districts.
His bid has support from senior party figures including Abhisit Vejjajiva, Korn Chatikavanij and Sakoltee Phattiyakul.
The party is using the concept “Bangkok, Mueang Fa Amorn and more”, with the slogan “convenient, clean and comfortable”.
The campaign aims to restore the capital’s image as a liveable city that can be managed efficiently.
Anucha’s platform is divided into five areas.
Anucha is also prioritising disclosure of BMA procurement data.
His campaign wants to use technology and digital platforms, including the “Song Rath” app, to examine irregularities and possible conflicts of interest in city projects.
Abhisit, the Democrat leader, has said the party is ready in both policy and personnel and wants to move Bangkok forward in every dimension.
He also joked that winning by “one more vote than anyone else” would be enough.
The 2026 Bangkok governor election is being watched as a contest between continuity and change.
Chadchart is leaning on his four-year record and his support among independent-minded urban voters, while the People’s Party is trying to expand its base among younger voters and the middle class through structural reform and technology-led policies.
The Democrat Party, meanwhile, is hoping to revive its traditional Bangkok support base by presenting itself as an established party with experience in urban administration.
Bangkok will have 6,629 polling stations for the election.
The local election commission is targeting turnout above 60.7%. In the 2022 Bangkok governor election, 2,673,696 people voted out of 4,402,948 eligible voters, or 60.73%.
In the February 8, 2026 general election, turnout in Bangkok reached 2,869,714 out of 4,502,458 eligible voters, or 63.74%.
Narong Ruangsri, the BMA permanent secretary and director of the Bangkok local election, said he wanted as many people as possible to vote so they could help determine the future of the capital and choose an administrator able to solve problems and develop Bangkok in line with residents’ needs.
The governor race is therefore more than a local political contest. It is also being seen as a signal of the political direction of Thailand’s biggest city, as residents look for a future “capital of opportunity”.