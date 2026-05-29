Bangkok governor race opens with three-way fight

‘Dr Joe’ pushes transparency and lower inequality

The People’s Party is fielding Chaiwat Sathawornwichit, widely known as “Dr Joe”, as its candidate for governor, along with candidates for all 50 Bangkok Metropolitan Council districts.

His campaign launch used an electric bus to underline the party’s message on a modern city and public transport.

Chaiwat has said this election is not only a contest between individuals, but a chance to push both a city agenda and district-level agenda to address long-running structural problems.

The People’s Party is campaigning under the concept of making Bangkok “easy”, with policies aimed at reducing living costs and expanding economic opportunity for city residents.

Its main themes include making it easier to provide for families, easier to trade, easier to travel and easier to live.

Under the family-income agenda, the party is promising to reduce the cost of living, raise incomes and support urban workers.

For small businesses, SMEs and street-level traders, it is proposing to cut red tape and make city administration less burdensome.

On transport, Chaiwat is pushing electric train fares based on distance, ranging from 8 to 45 baht, along with more seamless links between public transport systems.

The “easy life” platform focuses on using technology and digital tools to improve government services.

A key policy is “transparent Bangkok, AI catches corruption”.

The proposal would use artificial intelligence to monitor procurement, budget preparation and bidding processes within the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration from the start, with the aim of preventing systemic corruption.

The People’s Party is also trying to present Bangkok as both a digital city and a city of opportunity, using technology as a tool to improve urban management and reduce inequality.

Anucha offers ‘convenient, clean, comfortable’ Bangkok

The Democrat Party is running Anucha Burapachaisri for governor and fielding candidates in all 50 Bangkok Metropolitan Council districts.

His bid has support from senior party figures including Abhisit Vejjajiva, Korn Chatikavanij and Sakoltee Phattiyakul.

The party is using the concept “Bangkok, Mueang Fa Amorn and more”, with the slogan “convenient, clean and comfortable”.

The campaign aims to restore the capital’s image as a liveable city that can be managed efficiently.

Anucha’s platform is divided into five areas.

The first is “convenient travel”, aimed at easing traffic and improving transport.

The second is a “clean city”, focused on waste management and the environment.

The third is “comfortable living”, covering quality of life and preparation for an ageing society.

The fourth is “higher income”, intended to stimulate local economies.

The fifth is “fully accountable”, built around transparency in BMA administration.

Anucha is also prioritising disclosure of BMA procurement data.

His campaign wants to use technology and digital platforms, including the “Song Rath” app, to examine irregularities and possible conflicts of interest in city projects.

Abhisit, the Democrat leader, has said the party is ready in both policy and personnel and wants to move Bangkok forward in every dimension.

He also joked that winning by “one more vote than anyone else” would be enough.

Battle for Bangkok’s political base

The 2026 Bangkok governor election is being watched as a contest between continuity and change.

Chadchart is leaning on his four-year record and his support among independent-minded urban voters, while the People’s Party is trying to expand its base among younger voters and the middle class through structural reform and technology-led policies.

The Democrat Party, meanwhile, is hoping to revive its traditional Bangkok support base by presenting itself as an established party with experience in urban administration.

Bangkok will have 6,629 polling stations for the election.

The local election commission is targeting turnout above 60.7%. In the 2022 Bangkok governor election, 2,673,696 people voted out of 4,402,948 eligible voters, or 60.73%.

In the February 8, 2026 general election, turnout in Bangkok reached 2,869,714 out of 4,502,458 eligible voters, or 63.74%.

Narong Ruangsri, the BMA permanent secretary and director of the Bangkok local election, said he wanted as many people as possible to vote so they could help determine the future of the capital and choose an administrator able to solve problems and develop Bangkok in line with residents’ needs.

The governor race is therefore more than a local political contest. It is also being seen as a signal of the political direction of Thailand’s biggest city, as residents look for a future “capital of opportunity”.

Thansettakij