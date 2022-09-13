Finance Ministry upbeat as annual tax revenue beats target for 1st time since Covid

The surplus would be 130 billion baht had the diesel tax not been reduced to soften the impact of soaring fuel prices, Krisada added.

The ministry expects this month’s revenue collection to increase in line with rising consumption and tourism.

The Revenue Department collected 1.67 trillion baht during the first 10 months of fiscal 2022, which was 210 billion baht more than at the same period last year.

But the Excise Department failed to meet its own revenue target after the government reduced diesel excise tax three times.