Business sector urges government support to ease power bill burden

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) revealed on Tuesday its proposal during the monthly press conference on Thailand Industry Sentiment Index (TISI) for August 2022.

FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said businesses overall would tend to grow positively due to the easing Covid-19 pandemic situation. However, most entrepreneurs are concerned about the rising electricity cost right now because it will affect their overall costs and profits.

He noted that material prices were still high, so rising electricity bills would do more harm than good to businesses that are still recovering from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, FTI vice chairman Isares Rattanadilok na Phuket explained that electricity bills in Thailand are higher than in neighbouring countries as the kingdom is overly reliant on liquified natural gas (LNG) as the primary source of energy for power generation. The country lacks a free market system in the energy sector, resulting in the country having few players while having plenty of idle infrastructures that only adds to the cost burden, Isares said.