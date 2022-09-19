Steel bar-makers to seek government nod for price hike

Prawit said the steel raw material required for making bars now sells at about US$658 (24,300 baht) per tonne, compared to $464 last year.

The rising power bill also added another 700 to 800 baht to the cost of making one tonne of steel bars, Prawit added.

He said the manufacturers would not survive without raising the prices but they need to first receive approval from the Internal Trade Department as steel bars and other steel products’ prices are under the control of the department.