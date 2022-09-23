Weaker baht a boon for export, tourism, but curse for industries relying on imports

TNSC chairman Chaichan Charoensuk said on Thursday that the baht is currently at around 37 to the US dollar after the US Federal Reserve hiked the interest rate by 0.75 points on Wednesday for the third time this year to fight inflation.

“This has affected not just the baht, but all currencies are getting weaker against the dollar,” he said.

Chaichan added that a weaker baht will bring profits to exporters, but industries that rely on imported raw materials, like pharmaceuticals, will suffer from surging costs.

“Over the past few months, businesses did not stock up on raw materials due to high fluctuation, so now they have to buy materials again at a higher price until the baht gets stronger again,” he said.

However, he believes the weakening of the baht will only last for a short period and it will soon return to around 36 to 36.5 baht to the dollar before yearend.

“The Bank of Thailand will not allow the baht to become too weak and will issue new measures to ensure its stability,” he said.

The TNSC chairman has advised exporters to keep a close eye on the currency and acquire insurance against risks from currency fluctuation. He said nobody can accurately predict which direction the baht will move and by how much.