Thailand launching innovation incubator to train up 'generation of Elon Musks’

He said the NIA focuses on the 3Gs – grooming, grants and growth – to forge a network of “innovation creators” and “innovation coaches”.

The agency has worked with the four universities and the DVE to train 394 teachers for the network through the Steam4Innovator Trainers’ Lab.

Next year, participating unis and colleges will apply Steam4Innovator principles in their general education courses for first-year students.

In 2023, the NIA will equip more than 15,000 youngsters with the knowledge and skills to create innovations, and many more in the following years.

Any academic institution interested in housing a STEAM4Innovator Centre can contact the four universities, the DVE or the NIA. Further information about the project is available on the STEAM4Innovator website.