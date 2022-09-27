Five Apec members confirm their attendance at summit in Bangkok in November

“We don’t want to give details of the names of these members yet due to security reasons,” Tanee said.

On Monday, acting government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisir said Thailand was now ready to host the annual Apec Summit and other meetings.

The meeting will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre while the gala dinner in honour of the Apec economic leaders and their spouses will be held at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall.