Five Apec members confirm their attendance at summit in Bangkok in November
Leaders of at least five members have agreed to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting on November 18-19, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Tanee Sangrat, director of the Information Department and spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, said leaders of some other members had not yet officially confirmed, but they had conveyed their intention to participate to the Thai ambassador to the United Nations.
“We don’t want to give details of the names of these members yet due to security reasons,” Tanee said.
On Monday, acting government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisir said Thailand was now ready to host the annual Apec Summit and other meetings.
The meeting will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre while the gala dinner in honour of the Apec economic leaders and their spouses will be held at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall.