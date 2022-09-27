background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, October 08, 2022
nationthailand
Five Apec members confirm their attendance at summit in Bangkok in November

Five Apec members confirm their attendance at summit in Bangkok in November

TUESDAY, September 27, 2022
THE NATION

Leaders of at least five members have agreed to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting on November 18-19, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Tanee Sangrat, director of the Information Department and spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, said leaders of some other members had not yet officially confirmed, but they had conveyed their intention to participate to the Thai ambassador to the United Nations.

“We don’t want to give details of the names of these members yet due to security reasons,” Tanee said.

On Monday, acting government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisir said Thailand was now ready to host the annual Apec Summit and other meetings.

The meeting will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre while the gala dinner in honour of the Apec economic leaders and their spouses will be held at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall.

THE NATION
TAGS
ApecMemberssummit
RELATED