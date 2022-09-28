Food security high on Apec’s priorities, especially in aftermath of pandemic
Food security is an important issue for members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) to enable people to access quality foods, a senior Thai Foreign Ministry official said on Tuesday.
Deputy director-general of the ministry's Department of International Economic Affairs, Prinat Apirat, was speaking during the 8th Apec Media Focus Group "Apec and Food Security: Sustainability beyond global uncertainties" at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang in Bangkok.
She said Apec economies are paying attention to three aspects related to food security — production, distribution and sustainable food system.
She also pointed out that sustainable food system is a pain point for Apec economies as food production has been disrupted by the Covid-19 crisis and geopolitical conflict.
"So, sustainability is a key part of this discussion, including of natural resources, environment biodiversity and waste management," she said.
She added that the discussion will also focus on implementing a regulatory framework, policies, partnerships and practices for production.
Meanwhile, Pasinee Napombejra, senior policy and plan analyst at the Agriculture Ministry's Office of Agricultural Economics, said food security has become a major concern for Apec economies more than it was 10 years ago.
She added that Thailand has implemented a road map for food security, covering food safety and trade facilitation, improving the livelihood of people, sustainability of natural resources and environment, digital innovation in the agricultural sector and balancing the economy, social and environment with the Bio-Circular-Green economy model.