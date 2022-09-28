Food security high on Apec’s priorities, especially in aftermath of pandemic

She said Apec economies are paying attention to three aspects related to food security — production, distribution and sustainable food system.

She also pointed out that sustainable food system is a pain point for Apec economies as food production has been disrupted by the Covid-19 crisis and geopolitical conflict.

"So, sustainability is a key part of this discussion, including of natural resources, environment biodiversity and waste management," she said.

She added that the discussion will also focus on implementing a regulatory framework, policies, partnerships and practices for production.