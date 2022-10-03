Thailand’s monetary policies independent of moves by US Fed, BOT governor clarifies

BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput pointed out on Monday that the US Federal Reserve’s policy of raising interest rate frequently should not be applied to Thailand, as that would only make the baht stronger than other currencies in this region.

To combat inflation, the Fed has raised policy rate five times this year — from 0.25 to 3.25 per cent as of September 21.

Meanwhile, the BOT has raised the policy rate twice this year, once on August 10 from 0.50 to 0.75 per cent and by another 25 basis points on September 28 to 1 per cent.

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) secretary Piti Disyatat said last week that the committee had voted to raise the policy rate because the Thai economy was still recovering, driven by the tourism sector and spending by the private sector, while inflation was still high.

The US Fed still has two meetings left this year — on November 2 and December 14 — at which the policy rate is expected to be further raised to 3.75 and then 4.25 per cent, respectively. The MPC has only one scheduled meeting left this year, on November 30.