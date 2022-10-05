Baht expected to strengthen

He said the baht is strengthening and even exceeding its support level as the market is in a risk-on state and pressuring the dollar while affecting the gold price.

If US economic data on Wednesday is worse than expected, the market might feel the US Federal Reserve will not increase the interest rate as it might pressure the financial market into a risk-on state, Poon said.

Also, it might pressure the dollar while supporting the baht to strengthen or swing sideways near its support level of 37.30 to 37.40, the level that importers are waiting for to purchase the US currency, he added.