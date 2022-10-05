Sept headline inflation slows as energy, food prices stabilise

The rising prices were also attributed to floods, farmland damage and rising demand, which has improved.

Poonpong said the key factors that caused headline inflation to rise were an increase in energy prices by 16.10 per cent. Although oil prices have come down compared to the previous month, the prices were still higher than September 2021.

Meanwhile, electricity fees, cooking gas, medical treatment, personal services such as haircut, necessities such as toothpaste and shampoo, public transportation, school fees, tobacco, alcoholic drinks and cigarettes cost more than in September last year, he reported.

Poonpong pointed out that some goods and services have seen prices go down, including face powder, parcel fees, TV sets, air-conditioners and washing machines.

However, fresh food prices rose by 10.97 per cent as meat and pork cost more, while instant food prices increased slightly but those of food ingredients dropped, though they were still higher than in September 2021.

Poonpong said farms and fields were inundated while demand rose, causing the prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks to rise by 9.82 per cent.

The Commerce Ministry expects fourth quarter inflation to slow down in line with stabilising costs in manufacturing and transportation.

Poonpong said the ministry also expects headline inflation throughout 2022 to be between 5.5 and 6.5 per cent, with a 6.0 per cent median rate.