Egat, Egco join hands to build 5MW hydrogen fuel power plant, targeting reduction of CO2 emissions

Kulit said Egat is also experimenting with a project to use ammonia, which has nitrogen and hydrogen, as fuel together with coal to generate electricity.

Kulit said the energy sector in Thailand is releasing about 333 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year and the new national energy plan to be used next year is aimed at reducing 160 million tonnes of carbon emissions within 2030.

Thailand is among nations that has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net zero emissions by 2065.

PTT Plc has also pledged its support to help the government achieve the goals.

PTT president and CEO Auttapol Rerkpiboon said PTT Global Chemical is now studying how to use hydrogen obtained during the refining process for operating turbines of electricity generators.

He said the Global Power Synergy Plc is now studying with Avaada Energy Pte Ltd in India on the use of hydrogen and ammonia for generating electricity.

To support the use of clean energy, Auttapol said PTT has signed a memorandum of understanding with AET of Singapore to develop and build two zero-emission Aframax oil tankers with 120,000 metric tonnes capacity.

Auttapol said the oil tankers would be able to use both bunker oil and hydrogen as fuel. The first oil tanker will be delivered to PTT for leasing in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the second in the first quarter of 2026.