Tourism and sustainable growth high on agenda of Thailand Privilege Card, says chief

He added that this strategy is in line with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles and Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model, which focus on sustainable development.

He said the TPC has cooperated with partners on tourism development and sustainable growth promotion, such as Huk Muang Nan Foundation in the "Kla Dee" project to create awareness on importance of natural resources among locals.

He added that the TPC has also launched many corporate social responsibility activities, such as TPC Community Care 2022 in Phetchaburi province's Tham Rong community, and TPC Impact Day 2022 in Ayutthaya province's Sai Noi community.

"These cooperation activities will help strengthen communities along with developing Thailand's economy and tourism to attract more high quality visitors," he said.