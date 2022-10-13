Tourism and sustainable growth high on agenda of Thailand Privilege Card, says chief
Thailand Privilege Card (TPC), a state enterprise under the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), is working with partners on developing the country's economy and tourism to attract more high-quality visitors.
TPC acting president Apichai Chatchalermkit said the company has implemented a strategy to boost tourism growth along with enhancing the potential of communities and maintaining the environment.
He added that this strategy is in line with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles and Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model, which focus on sustainable development.
He said the TPC has cooperated with partners on tourism development and sustainable growth promotion, such as Huk Muang Nan Foundation in the "Kla Dee" project to create awareness on importance of natural resources among locals.
He added that the TPC has also launched many corporate social responsibility activities, such as TPC Community Care 2022 in Phetchaburi province's Tham Rong community, and TPC Impact Day 2022 in Ayutthaya province's Sai Noi community.
"These cooperation activities will help strengthen communities along with developing Thailand's economy and tourism to attract more high quality visitors," he said.
More than 5.6 million tourists visited Thailand over the past nine months this year (January-September), generating more than 200 billion baht for the country.