Thailand determined to push BCG economic model at Apec Summit

Cherdchai Chaivaivid, director-general of the Department of International Economic Affairs and Thailand's Apec senior official, Foreign Affairs Ministy, noted that the upcoming Apec Summit in 2022 would take place in the midst of a global economic recession and serious geopolitical tensions.

Thailand, as a host country, wants everything to go smoothly. However, politics always determines the direction of international relationships that affect trade and economics, so anything can happen at the Apec Summit in 2022, he cautioned.

Despite these unfavourable possibilities, Cherdchai stated that Thailand is committed to achieving the Bangkok Goal Declaration on the BCG economy.

He stated that the focus of this declaration would be the BCG economy model. It will serve as the business code of conduct for the 21 Apec members in terms of trade and investment.

He explained that the Bangkok Goal Declation on the BCG economy would be highlighted in four agenda items: One deals with the consequences of climate change, the second step is to be environmentally responsible in order to ensure long-term sustainability, the third is serious conservation of natural resources and their efficient use, and the fourth is business management with little or zero waste.

