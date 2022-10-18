APEC Business Advisory Council presents APEC Economic Leaders Report to Prime Minister

ABAC has been working closely with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) throughout the year, offering insights and recommendations to APEC across its workstreams, and the presentation of the ABAC Report is an important part of the APEC process.

This year’s ABAC Report focuses on promoting speedy and sustained recovery and regaining the momentum for sustainable, inclusive and sustainable growth with an emphasis on climate change, food security, health resilience, low carbon economy, as well as advancing the FTAAP agenda and digitalization.

ABAC has held three meetings this year and will hold the Fourth ABAC Meeting ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in November 2022 to prepare for the upcoming APEC Leaders’ Dialogue with ABAC.

APEC has benefitted and incorporated ABAC’s practical recommendations in APEC’s work. This includes a recommendation from the ABAC Report in 2021 on having a mechanism to promote travel that resulted in the establishment of the APEC Safe Passage Taskforce. This year, the Taskforce has been coordinating APEC’s work towards the resumption of safe and seamless cross-border travel.