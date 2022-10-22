How Thailand fosters digital connectivity at home and for APEC 2022
Robustly preparing for this task, Thailand’s government has been actively fostering digital connectivity for years, making significant strides.
Creating a foundation for Thailand’s digital connectivity is the Village Broadband Internet, or Net Pracharat, project. Introduced to bolster the National Broadband Network by extending high-speed internet to every village in the country, Net Pracharat has effectively provided locals of even remote areas free access to the same internet speeds found in urban centers.
The purpose of the project is to allow all people in Thailand to reap the benefits of online services and information, so that they may apply the offerings of the internet to improving their daily lives.
Installation of fiber cabling for the project completed in December 2017, bringing access to 24,700 target rural villages and free public Wi-Fi hotspots to millions more.
With strong fundamentals in place, the Thai government has been able to achieve considerable success in supporting electronic payment, or e-Payment, in the country.
Official campaigns have led to widespread adoption and usage of the Prompt Pay e-Payment application, which allows for further programs such as Chim-Shop-Chai, Rao Chana, and the Co-Payment scheme implemented to significant effect.
More recent government wallet applications have also been well-received by Thai citizens and has opened an array of new opportunities for financial activity and commerce.
These domestic developments have empowered Thailand as host of APEC to promote digital connectivity across the region.
Acknowledging that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation, Thailand seeks this year to facilitate the cooperation’s adaptation by strengthening customs cooperation, market access. and digitalized border processes.
At relevant discussions, such as the 64th APEC Telecommunications and Information Working Group Meeting, Thailand joined in endorsing developments for information and communication technology infrastructure and complementary policies and regulations, speaking with experience from its own achievements.