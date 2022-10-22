How Thailand fosters digital connectivity at home and for APEC 2022

Creating a foundation for Thailand’s digital connectivity is the Village Broadband Internet, or Net Pracharat, project. Introduced to bolster the National Broadband Network by extending high-speed internet to every village in the country, Net Pracharat has effectively provided locals of even remote areas free access to the same internet speeds found in urban centers.

The purpose of the project is to allow all people in Thailand to reap the benefits of online services and information, so that they may apply the offerings of the internet to improving their daily lives.

Installation of fiber cabling for the project completed in December 2017, bringing access to 24,700 target rural villages and free public Wi-Fi hotspots to millions more.

With strong fundamentals in place, the Thai government has been able to achieve considerable success in supporting electronic payment, or e-Payment, in the country.