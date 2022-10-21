Baht plummets further against dollar on Friday

Poon said that the baht may weaken further if the currency market remains risk-off, adding that it could test the resistance level of 38.50 to the dollar.

He said the baht is being pressured by mass selloffs of long-term Thai bonds by foreign investors as yields on the US 10-year bond continue to rise.

Gold purchases as the price drops are adding to downside pressure on the baht. Meanwhile, investors are also purchasing yen after the Japanese currency weakened to 25.28 baht per 100 yen.

However, Poon did not think that the baht would breach its resistance level of 38.50 to the dollar since exporters were waiting to sell the greenback at this level and foreign investors shorting the baht may also sell for profit.