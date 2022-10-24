Thai private sector targets Apec summit with 5-pronged strategy

Meanwhile, Thai Chamber of Commerce chairman Sanan Angubolkul said the summit was Thailand’s big opportunity to connect with the global economy.

The summit would also attract foreign investment, boost tourism and stimulate trade and exports.

"Foreign businesspeople attending the meeting will help generate revenue for Thailand's economy, aiding recovery,” he said.

The meeting will discuss other issues related to people’s lives, such as public health, the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model, and global warming, resulting in benefits to the government, private and public sectors, he added.

Sanan pinpointed an urgent need to boost Thailand's competitiveness by applying digital infrastructure to enhance SMEs' potential and access to funds.

He added that the creative and knowledgeable new generation would accelerate Thailand's competitiveness.

He also expected an influx of long-term foreign residents following an easing of visa rules.

"Hence, Thailand should improve investment privileges, tax incentives and rules related to the property sector to facilitate foreign investors," he said.

"Apart from generating revenue for Thailand, this will also help promote technology exchange and employment."

He added that Thailand should tap 5G technology and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to attract more foreign investment.