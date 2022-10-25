TCCT, OECD and KPC host Workshop on Advocacy Strategies for Competition Authorities in Asia-Pacific

The event runs from October 25 to 27 at The Sukosol Hotel, Bangkok.

The meeting aims to provide a platform for the analysis and exchange of experiences in international trade competition promotion among agencies responsible for trade competition promotion in the Asia-Pacific region. It also aims to facilitate the adjustment of strategies in competition law enforcement to promote free trade in a fair and suitable manner for the post Covid-19 era.

The event kicked off with former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva giving a special keynote on the topic of “Making Competition Policy a Policy Mainstay”. He highlighted the importance of competition policy on Thailand’s economic system amid the changing situations in the Asia-Pacific region fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic and digital transformation. Then, Mr Ruben Maximiano, Senior Competition Expert, OECD, gave a speech on the topic of “The Importance of Competition Advocacy for Our Economies”.

The meeting was held in a hybrid form with participation from both onsite and online attendants. Sessions comprised lectures, case study discussions, and exchange of experiences among participants, who are mainly representatives from competition authorities in the Asia-Pacific region, trade competition committees, officials of the Trade Competition Commission of Thailand, and Thailand’s representatives from agencies responsible for trade competition monitoring.