Council chief explains the 5 key issues up for discussion at Apec leaders' summit

“All these actions are fundamental to ensuring that our region is seamless, dynamic, resilient and sustainable for everyone, including the disadvantaged and under-served,” he said.

He added that Apec leadership and decisive action are necessary to speed up economic recovery in the fallout of Covid-19.

The five points put forward by Abac are: regional economic integration; digital infrastructure; sustainable practises of micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs); sustainability; and finance and economics.

The economic leaders’ meeting, scheduled for November 18-19, is part of the Apec Summit, which kicks off on November 14 at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.