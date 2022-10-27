Thailand records deficit of over THB600 billion in 9 months

The country has recorded a trade deficit for five consecutive years since 2017.

“Even though Thailand had a trade deficit in the first nine months, the country witnessed export growth for 19 consecutive months,” the ministry said.

It expected exports during the remainder of the year to total $20.5 billion-$25 billion, a growth of 8 per cent.

Even though exports expanded, they are likely to slow due to global economic uncertainty and the risk of a recession in partner countries, the ministry said.