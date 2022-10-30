Thailand’s drop in global competitiveness rankings temporary, says govt

The institute studied the competitiveness levels of 63 countries, with Denmark topping the list followed by Switzerland and Singapore.

Thailand’s ranking in economic performance has dropped from 21 to 34 as the Covid-19 pandemic had a short-term impact on the import-export sector, Anucha explained.

“However, Thailand’s exports will start rising once the situation returns to normal,” he said.

He added that Thailand’s consumer spending was still on a positive trajectory despite rising fuel prices, thanks to the government’s co-spending schemes like “Khon La Khrueng”.