Elite residency visa luring younger Chinese expats to Thailand

Chinese Elite visa applicants are drawn to Thailand by the food and pleasant environment, said Rui Guo. They liked the programme because they did not have to renew visas often, he added.

Thailand’s excellent geopolitical position made it attractive for both travel and business, said Senator Weerasak Kowsurat, in his welcome speech at the event.

Weerasak, a former tourism minister, said Thailand was also luring wealthy Chinese with its international food and beautiful tourist destinations.

Fears the Elite visa is a gateway for wealthy criminals were played down by Foreign Ministry representatives, who said all applicants are checked to ensure they have honest income to benefit the Thai economy during their stay.

Thousands of holders were helping the country recover from the Covid-19 crisis by spending on tourism, sports, spars and other activities across Thailand, said Pornthep Pantanapat, deputy managing director of TPC.

None of those granted Elite visas in the past 20 years had been arrested for serious crime, he added.