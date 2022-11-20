IMF predicts Thai economic growth of 3.7% in 2023

In its latest world economic growth projections released last month, the IMF said Thailand was one of two nations in Asia that can be expected to grow in real GDP terms both this year and next. The other country is China.

According to IMF, Thailand’s projected real GDP growth for 2022 is 2.8% and 3.7% for 2023.

The IMF report said the cost-of-living crisis, tightening financial conditions in most regions, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the lingering Covid-19 pandemic all weigh heavily on the outlook. As a result, it has forecast a global slowdown from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023.