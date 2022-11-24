S&P retains Thailand’s sovereign credit BBB+ rating

S&P’s ratings report, published on Wednesday, said the Thai economy is accelerating after an extended slowdown stemming from Covid-19. The lifting of restrictions on domestic movement and border controls is helping to normalise economic activity.

Crucially, this easing of restrictions is speeding up recovery of Thailand’s tourism sector, which plays a key role in its services-oriented economy, said S&P.

The ratings agency expected Thailand’s real GDP growth to quicken to 2.9% in 2022, versus 1.5% in 2021, and forecast an average real GDP growth rate of 3.2% from 2022 to 2025.

The tourism sector could outperform higher-end expectations for approximately 10 million international visitors this year, increasing from 428,000 visitors in 2021, the report said.

S&P said the government is maintaining an emphasis on capital expenditure projects, including work on the Eastern Economic Corridor, as well as transport infrastructure under a master plan.

Ongoing investment in these areas will restore the competitiveness of Thailand’s economy, which has been characterised by relatively weak productivity growth in recent years, the report added.