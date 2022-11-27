Eppo upbeat on Thailand’s EV industry, expects more foreign investment
The Energy Ministry’s Energy Policy and Planning Office (Eppo) is confident that Thailand will achieve its goal of becoming an electric vehicle manufacturing hub in the Asean region.
Wattanapong Kurovat, Eppo’s director-general, said on Sunday that the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee recently launched a clear-cut policy to make Thailand into a regional battery electric vehicle (BEV) manufacturing hub.
He added that this policy has been drawing both Thai and foreign manufacturers to the country.
Wattanapong went on to say that the operations of at least two firms indicate that Thailand is moving closer to this goal.
One of the companies is Absolute Assembly Co Ltd, which has the capacity to produce 9,000 electric buses a year, while the other is Amita Technology (Thailand), which makes lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles.
Wattanapong said the Amita Technology’s produces ultra-fast charging batteries and its factory is the largest in the region.
“The technology of the two companies plays a crucial part in manufacturing BEVs in the country,” Wattanapong said.
He added that Eppo has spoken to the two firms and gathered their opinions on the government’s policies to promote the manufacturing and use of BEVs in the country.
Meanwhile, Absolute Assembly’s acting general manager Saranyu Sonkamnerd said his company will soon open a second factory and increase its capacity to 50,000 electric buses a year in a bid to meet the rising demand.
He said his company will also boost the use of local raw materials to 80% and import only 20%.