MPC may up Thailand's policy rate by 25 points to fight inflation

KBank’s research arm said MPC was under pressure to raise the policy rate because inflation remains high even though the Thai economy is recovering.

The centre said Thailand’s headline inflation fell for a second consecutive month in October to 5.98% but was still higher than the MPC’s target.

The centre noted that while the headline inflation had dropped, October’s core inflation had risen to 3.17% year on year, indicating that the price of goods was still rising even though pressure from energy prices is easing.