Baht plunges as China Covid protests rock investor sentiment

Poon said the baht is fluctuating under pressure from China’s Covid-19 situation and protests. The protests added to concern over economic slowdown in China, Southeast Asia’s top trading partner.

Poon said short-term downward pressure on the Thai currency will persist while the currency market remains in a risk-off state.

Purchases of gold after the price dropped were also causing the baht to weaken, he said.

However, the currency is unlikely to test its resistance level at 36 to 36.10 per dollar since concern over foreign sell-offs of Thai assets had not materialised. Instead, foreign investors began buying more short-term bonds on Monday, Poon said.