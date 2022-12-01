Recovering passenger traffic boosts AOT’s expectations of net profit in Q1

“Currently, passenger traffic has reached around 70% of the pre-pandemic 400,000 passengers per day,” he said.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 30% of passengers were tourists. However, Chinese tourists have not returned yet, but the number of passengers is still recovering continuously, he said.

He added that the domestic markets have fully recovered while there are also new markets including the Middle East and India.

Nitinai said that the significant growth in recovery next year will depend on the Chinese situation, but AOT believes the number of passengers will be close to 2019 figures.