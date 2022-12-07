No diesel price cut despite falling oil: Energy minister

He added that diesel excise tax cut of 5 baht per litre would remain in place as compensation.

"We believe that Thailand's retail price of diesel at 34.94 baht per litre is not very high compared to neighbouring countries," he said.

He added that the ministry is collecting data to consider “New Year gifts” for the public.

As of Sunday (December 4), the Oil Fuel Fund was 129.42 billion baht in debt – 87.23 billion baht from subsidising fuel and 44.18 billion baht from subsidising liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Supattanapong said the ministry and Oil Fuel Fund are monitoring the global crude oil price closely after Opec+ maintained its production capacity at 2 million barrels per day, while the price of LNG remains high at around US$30 per barrel due to rising global demand in winter.