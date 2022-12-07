Companies in four sectors to gain from revival of Thailand-Saudi Arabia ties

Saudi Arabia’s economy weathered even the Covid-19 crisis, recording GDP growth of 6.8% in 2021, its best performance since 2012, due to the global energy demand.

Bangkokbiz analysts evaluated the potential of the relationship and zoomed in on four business sectors in Thailand that could benefit the most.

Food export and food processing

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has permitted import of chicken from 11 Thai factories including CP, GFPT, and Thai Foods Group (TFG).

Saudi Arabia was the fifth biggest chicken-importing country at 590,000 tonnes per year — 70% from Brazil and 30% from Ukraine and Russia.

In 2021, Thailand exported 912,900 tonnes of chicken worldwide while the export value of chilled, frozen, and processed chicken was 102.529 billion baht, the Bangkokbiz analysts said.