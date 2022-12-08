Industrial Estate Authority expects to sell/lease 2,500 rai next year as FDI rises

Wiris Amrapal said he expects the recovery of the global economy coupled with development of IEAT estates to draw more foreign direct investment (FDI) to Thailand, resulting in more sale/lease of estates.

Wiris said the IEAT fast-developing industrial estates had already drawn attention from foreign investors.

FDI is starting to rise again, with overseas companies seeking opportunities in the Eastern Economic Corridor since September 1 after Thailand began issuing long-term residency visas, he said.