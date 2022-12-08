Industrial Estate Authority expects to sell/lease 2,500 rai next year as FDI rises
The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) estimates it will sell or lease about 2,500 rai (400 hectares) of land to investors next year, its governor said on Thursday.
Wiris Amrapal said he expects the recovery of the global economy coupled with development of IEAT estates to draw more foreign direct investment (FDI) to Thailand, resulting in more sale/lease of estates.
Wiris said the IEAT fast-developing industrial estates had already drawn attention from foreign investors.
FDI is starting to rise again, with overseas companies seeking opportunities in the Eastern Economic Corridor since September 1 after Thailand began issuing long-term residency visas, he said.
The increasing number of foreign investors could be seen from the steep rise in leasing and sales on IEAT estates, Wiris said.
From September 2021 to October 2022, the IEAT sold or leased 2,016.14 rai on estates, up 65.1% from the same period a year earlier.
Wiris said major IEAT development projects making significant progress this year include:
- Third phase of the Map Ta Phut Industrial Port project, where construction is 30.33% complete.
- Smart Park Industrial Estate (1,384 rai), where construction is 38.65% complete for the September 2024 deadline.
- Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Sa Kaew Industrial Estate (660.56 rai) in Aranyaprathet, where construction is 100% complete and six investors have moved in.
- Two industrial estates on Corrections Department land – one developed by Sivachai Co Ltd on 4,131 rai, and the other by Green Utility Holding.
- Project to cut greenhouse gas emissions, which now covers 31 factories.