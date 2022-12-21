World Cup fails to lift advertising industry as ad revenues plunge

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Cup and other global sporting events drew more than 500 million baht in advertising, Pawat said.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup drew about one-quarter of this amount.

Prawat said the game with the highest rating was the match between Germany and Japan. Even though it was a group-stage match, its ratings were high because it was broadcast at 8pm on a single channel.

The final between Argentina and France ranked second. It started at 10pm and was broadcast on two channels – True4U and Channel 7 – simultaneously.