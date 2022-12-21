World Cup fails to lift advertising industry as ad revenues plunge
This year’s World Cup failed to come close to its predecessors in terms of advertising revenues, earning just 136 million baht compared to the more than 500 million baht as usual, according to Pawat Ruangdejworachai, director and CEO of Media Intelligence.
Pawat said regional and global sports events draw massive audiences in Thailand, and brands and companies spend a lot of money on advertising to reach them.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Cup and other global sporting events drew more than 500 million baht in advertising, Pawat said.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup drew about one-quarter of this amount.
Prawat said the game with the highest rating was the match between Germany and Japan. Even though it was a group-stage match, its ratings were high because it was broadcast at 8pm on a single channel.
The final between Argentina and France ranked second. It started at 10pm and was broadcast on two channels – True4U and Channel 7 – simultaneously.
True4U was the biggest beneficiary, earning slightly more than 93 million baht in advertising revenue from this year’s World Cup.
Channel 7 earned 350,000 baht per minute for advertising during the final match, but per minute advertising in most other matches earned only five-digit fees.
Pawat added that most advertisements came from those who helped buy the broadcasting rights.
Only a few brands actually paid for advertising during broadcasts of World Cup matches, Pawat said, adding that Euro Cake and Pepsi were the two highest spenders.
The World Cup did not live up to its record and failed to boost the advertising industry, Pawat said.
Related stories