Consumer spending expected to hit 17-year high during New Year period

“The North of the country seems to be the most popular region for tourists, followed by the Northeast, especially from December 29 this year to January 2 next year,” she said.

She said 54.4% of participants said the current economic situation affects their spending during the New Year festival, while 80.4% said that Covid-19 has no effect on their spending. Plus, 55.6% said that they think about their debt when using money, she added.

“Some 48.3% of respondents thought that this New Year festival would be more bustling than the previous year,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch) expects spending by Bangkokians during the New Year festival to be around 30.9 billion baht (US$0.89 billion), up 10.5% year on year following recovery in economic activities and tourism in the post-Covid-19 era.

However, most people would set aside their budget only for the four-day-long New Year holidays (December 30, 2022, to January 2, 2023) due to uncertainty over rising product prices, KResearch said.