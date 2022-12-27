Sunny outlook for Thai farmers as Malaysia runs short on eggs
Thailand’s association of egg farmers has shifted its focus to the Malaysian market after learning that the neighbouring country is running low on eggs.
A source from the association told the Thansettakij publication that Malaysia is having to import eggs mainly from India to meet the surge in demand.
In a nationwide survey, the association has learned that the consumption of eggs in Thailand was high during the Christmas-New Year holidays, the source said.
The cooperation also said it expects the price of eggs to remain high for at least one month, while the price of animal feed will remain high until mid-next year.
The source added that the association is concerned about the falling price of poultry meat, as it is also bringing down the price of meat from decommissioned laying hens.
On Tuesday, chicken meat from decommissioned hens cost 32 baht per kilogram, while chicken meat from poultry farms cost 41 baht per kilo.
The Livestock Development Department announced on Tuesday that the price for large hen eggs was 4.15 baht apiece.