Krabi palm/rubber farmers urged to grow coffee as Asia’s thirst rises

Krabi’s coffee is now gaining international attention thanks to its certification as a Geographical Indication (GI) product, Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai said on Tuesday. Sinit was reporting on his visit to a coffee-processing community enterprise in Krabi’s Khlong Thom Nua, which he hailed as a triumph for the ministry’s GI policy.

"We wanted this policy to improve farmers' quality of life, and we succeeded," he said.

He said he now expects Krabi's coffee to gain global attention, boosting Thailand's soft power along the way.