Developing Asia’s productivity growth is slowing, IMF warns

Asia has become a digital and innovation powerhouse, IMF deputy managing director Antoinette Sayeh said on Friday.

Half of the world's patents are issued in Asia, so there is no doubt that Asia is at the forefront of innovation and technological development, she told a seminar in Bangkok at which the IMF report "Accelerating Innovation and Digitalization in Asia to Boost Productivity" was released.

The seminar was co-hosted by Thailand's National Economic and Social Development Council.

Still, even though Asia is a growth engine, its productivity growth is slowing, according to the IMF report, which says this is a result of a failure to digitise quickly enough.

Sayeh said two factors are missing from the region's development.



"There is no question that Asia leads in innovation, but there is a difference in the quality level of patents ... Not all patents are the same. Not all patents are equal and … contribute to productivity growth," she said.

The lack of technological diffusion is the second factor constraining growth, she said.

"The second [factor], which is probably more relevant to a country like Thailand, is that technological diffusion has been very limited. So, the technology has vanished and is only available to a small proportion of the economy's firms," she explained.

Eteri Kvintradze, director of the IMF Capacity Development Office in Thailand, said the concentration of research and development (R&D) in a smaller number of companies deters the progress of innovation and productivity in Asia.

According to the IMF report, nearly half of small- and mid-sized enterprises and one-third of large firms in emerging and developing Asia identified obtaining financing as the most significant barrier to adopting technology.