Carbon credit trading opens on FTIX platform tomorrow

Suwit Torraninphanit, chief of the federation’s climate change committee, said the FTIX had been developed through cooperation between the federation and the Climate Action Leading Organization (CALO). It will be operated by the federation’s Climate Change Institute.

The institute will on Monday start allowing companies to register for trading carbon credits from the Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction Program (T-VER).

Suwit said the FTIX would help Thai exporters reduce pressure from importing countries to comply with carbon emission reduction standards by allowing them to buy carbon credits.