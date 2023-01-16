China's reopening lifts Thai export sector but recovery is fragile: experts

China, Thailand’s second-largest export market after the US, lifted border restrictions on January 8, spurring hopes of economic and trade recovery.

Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) director Poonpong Naiyanapakorn expects the country’s reopening to boost Thailand’s export sector, led by shipments of fruit, food and beverages, and fashion items.

Thai exports to China fell 6.5% in the first 11 months of last year, according to the Commerce Ministry.