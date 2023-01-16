background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
WEDNESDAY, February 08, 2023
nationthailand
China's reopening lifts Thai export sector but recovery is fragile: experts

China's reopening lifts Thai export sector but recovery is fragile: experts

MONDAY, January 16, 2023

The reopening of China will benefit Thailand’s key export sector but the recovery remains fragile, experts say.

China, Thailand’s second-largest export market after the US, lifted border restrictions on January 8, spurring hopes of economic and trade recovery.

Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) director Poonpong Naiyanapakorn expects the country’s reopening to boost Thailand’s export sector, led by shipments of fruit, food and beverages, and fashion items.

Thai exports to China fell 6.5% in the first 11 months of last year, according to the Commerce Ministry.

China's reopening lifts Thai export sector but recovery is fragile: experts

However, Poonpong expressed concern over the possibility of another lockdown in China, where infections are surging after the zero-Covid policy was scrapped following mass protests last month.

Thai exports of durians, cassava, rubberwoods and chemicals would be affected if Beijing reimposes lockdown measures, he said on Monday.

China's reopening lifts Thai export sector but recovery is fragile: experts

On the positive side, Thailand’s medical exports could benefit if China’s borders remain open, he added.

Poonpong also cautioned that Chinese consumer demand could be dampened by rising inflation and strict monetary policies.

Nevertheless, he expects reduced tariffs under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership to help boost Chinese imports from Thailand.

China's reopening lifts Thai export sector but recovery is fragile: experts

He advised Thai exporters to reduce risk by expanding their markets to other countries, diversify by creating a variety of new products, and make sure they had solid financial plans.

China's reopening lifts Thai export sector but recovery is fragile: experts

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) meanwhile cautions that slow growth in China would contribute to Thai exports shrinking in the first two quarters this year before rebounding as global demand recovers. The TCC said current strengthening of the baht could hit the competitiveness of Thais exports.

China's reopening lifts Thai export sector but recovery is fragile: experts

Related stories:

 

TAGS
ThailandChinacountry reopeningexportImportRecoveryBreaking News
RELATED
nationthailand