Arkhom touts Thailand as sustainable investment oasis at World Economic Forum

Arkhom was speaking at the "Asean’s Green Promise" seminar during the annual four-day forum of world economic and political leaders in Davos, Switzerland.

He told participants that Thailand is committed to the sustainability goals of becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.

Thailand announced both targets at the United Nations COP 27 climate conference last year in Egypt.

“To achieve this, Thailand has pushed forward the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model to promote sustainable business operations across public and private sectors,” he said.

“We have also provided sustainable finance solutions, including issuing sustainability bonds, and allowing foreign companies to issue sustainability debt securities in baht currency.”

Following the seminar, Arkhom held talks with Visa Inc’s president Ryan McInerney to explore ways of using digital technology in Thailand’s taxation and payment system.

He also met with Telenor Group’s CEO Sigve Brekke to discuss future investment in Thailand’s telecom industry.

Earlier on Tuesday, the finance minister participated in the "Travelling Again, Differently" seminar, where he revealed Thailand’s successful formula to reopen for tourism in the face of Covid-19, using a sandbox programme and the “5F strategy” of Food, Fashion, Festival, Fighting, and Film.

He also mentioned that Thailand is considering measures to promote sustainable aviation fuel to fulfil the country’s environmental goals.

The World Economic Forum runs until Friday.