Thai businesses must learn to navigate global geopolitical tensions, experts say at seminar

They exchanged thoughts and ideas, focusing on two key words — positioning and sustainability — to adequately prepare Thailand for the current geopolitical atmosphere.

The event was part of a seminar on "Geopolitics: The Big Challenge for Business”, organised on Monday by Krungthep Turakij newspaper under the Nation Group.

The goal of the seminar was to explore the best ways for Thailand's economy to continue to grow in the face of tensions between several superpowers, particularly the United States and China.

All eight panelists agreed that geopolitical tensions have become a normal challenge for global businesses to deal with if they want to continue operating and survive.

These tensions have restructured the established world order and would continue to cause uncertainties in global trade and investment for many years to come, they said.

The trade war between the United States and China, the war in Ukraine, the China-Taiwan cross-strait tensions, the imbroglio over the South China Sea, the recovery path in the aftermath of Covid-19, climate change, and digital transformation are all major issues that Thai entrepreneurs must confront along with tactical risk management, the panelists advised.

Vijavat Isarabhakdi, vice minister at Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated in his keynote speech that as the government agency in charge of international relations, the ministry sees an opportunity for Thailand to position itself as friendly to all parties.

Thailand has obviously taken the position that it would partner any country for mutual benefit, he stated.