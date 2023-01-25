Despite global slowdown, Asia's economies show resilience and growth for 2023

However, and mirroring the global outlook, Asia is susceptible to risk and faces multiple and multi-faceted shocks, such as energy-price volatility, geopolitical conflict, and higher borrowing costs.

Asia House assessed eight key economies in Asia across metrics conducive to meeting these challenges. In two indices published today, the think tank analyses the performance of China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam in the critical areas of green finance and digitalisation readiness – areas that will unlock future productivity and enable sustainable growth across the continent.

Asia House's Economic Readiness Indices suggest that prioritising economic readiness to tackle both climate change and digitalisation, and the policies that link the two, will create higher growth.

China will see increased growth – albeit sluggish – having abandoned its zero-Covid policies. It also shows an improvement in its scores for economic readiness for green finance.

India will see continued economic recovery and is on track to be one of the fastest-growing economies globally. However, the country is susceptible to financial volatility and it has the lowest readings in readiness for both green finance and digitalisation.

Japan is likely to bear the brunt of multiple financial shocks, including a weak yen and higher energy prices – both of which reduced its Readiness Index for green finance. Japan's digital readiness scores improved for 2023.