Fewer smokers, surging taxes hitting Thai tobacco industry hard

TOAT recently announced that it was earmarking 56.16 billion baht to provide a 50% subsidy for production to tobacco farmers and independent tobacco curers.

Arun Pothita, secretary-general of Chiang Mai’s TOAT branch and a representative of an alliance of tobacco farmers in Thailand, said farmers under contract with TOAT are aware that the agency’s earnings are also affected by the tax structure.

Since TOAT’s profits have taken a downturn, it has been buying 50 to 60% less tobacco from farmers for the past five years, which has dropped farmers’ income by 900 million baht annually. Hence, Arun said, farmers have had to depend on support from the government’s central budget.

The new tax structure has limited TOAT to just covering half of the increased production cost for tobacco farmers, while the farmers are hoping that the other half of the subsidy will be allocated from the central budget, Arun added.