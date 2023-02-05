Jade perch: Is it a viable fish for Thailand?

Premsak Wanuchsoontorn, CPF’s manager for aquaculture research and development, said jade perch is popular in many countries including China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia. He added that Vietnam and Malaysia have also started farming jade perch.

“The aim is to offer more alternatives to health-conscious people as jade perch has three times the amount of protein, collagen, docosahexaenoic acid [DHA] and Omega-3 fatty acids than salmon,” he said.

He said CPF is growing jade perch in a closed aquaculture system to stop it from entering the ecosystem. He added that there are still problems in farming the fish as it is vulnerable to illness.

“We are studying the farming of this fish more closely and believe it will become another aquatic animal that generates good revenue for Thai farmers,” he said.

Sombat Siripanwarporn, senior deputy director of CP Vietnam Corporation, said jade perch was imported from Australia and needs to be artificially inseminated because it is not suited to the Thai ecosystem.

"However, we have invented an easy way to inseminate the fish to help farmers,” he said, adding that this fish has a lot of meat and is highly nutritious.