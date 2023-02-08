Over 35% of land for Map Ta Phut port expansion reclaimed from sea

The port’s expansion will create a gateway for gas and petrochemical shipments from the Eastern Economic Corridor to the Asean region.

Third-phase development is being carried out with a budget of 64 billion baht – 52 billion from the private sector and 12 billion from the state, government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhanadirek said on Wednesday.

The reclamation of 1,000 rai (1.6 square kilometres) of land from the sea is the first part of phase 3, with 550 rai to be used for port facilities and 450 rai to trap soil residues.