Over 35% of land for Map Ta Phut port expansion reclaimed from sea
Land reclamation for third-phase development of Map Ta Phut deep seaport in Rayong is 35% complete, the government said on Wednesday.
The port’s expansion will create a gateway for gas and petrochemical shipments from the Eastern Economic Corridor to the Asean region.
Third-phase development is being carried out with a budget of 64 billion baht – 52 billion from the private sector and 12 billion from the state, government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhanadirek said on Wednesday.
The reclamation of 1,000 rai (1.6 square kilometres) of land from the sea is the first part of phase 3, with 550 rai to be used for port facilities and 450 rai to trap soil residues.
The second part of phase 3 will see a port for liquid goods tankers and storage built on the reclaimed land.
As of January 12, the design for the expanded port had been completed while 35.88% of the land needed had been reclaimed, with progress 2.91% ahead of schedule, Ratchada said.
She added that a 5.5-kilometre retaining wall has been built around the reclaimed land, using 1.17 million cubic metres of rocks.
Port facilities for natural gas tankers at Map Ta Phut are due to open in 2027.
Ratchada said the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand is now in the process of selecting firms to invest in construction of the port and related facilities for natural gas shipping in the third-phase area.
The project is designed to boost the Eastern Economic Corridor’s potential.