Consumer products likely to cost more despite cut in diesel price

President of the Thai Wholesale and Retail Trade Association, Somchai Pornratanacharoen, said manufacturers were forced to hike product prices as skyrocketing energy costs had affected their overall cost of production.

"The high energy prices last year pushed up the prices of items, such as noodles, soaps, and snacks," he said.

The prices of many products have risen this year, such as adult diapers, "Lactasoy" soy milk and "Leo" bottled beer, he said.

"Some stores in provinces around Thailand have increased the retail price by 5 baht per item," he added.