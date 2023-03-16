‘Historic day’ as Thailand kick-starts stalled FTA talks with EU

“Today is a historic day that Thailand and 27 countries under the EU decided to resume FTA talks after almost 10 years of effort,” said Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit after a video conference with EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

Thailand will host the first senior-level meeting this year in July, said Jurin, who also doubles as a deputy prime minister. Oramon Sapthaweetham, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN) will lead the FTA negotiations with EU delegates covering trade, services, investment and other subjects.

Once agreement has been reached on all topics, the FTA will be approved by each government before being ratified and signed.

The resumption comes after Jurin visited Brussels in January to lay the groundwork for talks with Dombrovskis.

On February 14, the Cabinet gave a green light to kick-start the stalled negotiations.