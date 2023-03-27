Thai private sector says 5 urgent economic issues face incoming govt

The five urgent issues are:

1. Economic recovery in the post-Covid era. For this, the government must quickly set a GDP target of at least 5%, upgrade agriculture with modern technology, continue the digital government project, link logistics and transport infrastructure to boost trade and investment, and manage energy costs to minimise impact on costs for the public and businesses.

2. Tourism industry upgrade. TCC said tourism in the next era must focus on quality as well as quantity. Thailand must concentrate on attracting high-spending tourists as well as preserving the environment to ensure sustainability.

3. Digital upgrade for the country’s education system to produce high-skilled workers for new industries and services, especially in areas where Thailand is still lacking.

4. Attract foreign direct investment by rolling out more investment promotion measures and organising roadshows in high-potential markets such as China and Saudi Arabia.